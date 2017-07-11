E-ticket automated system to be introduced in Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is planning to introduce a single automated information-calculation of electronic tickets for theater, concert, museum, sports and entertainment centers, which will facilitate ticket acquisition.
The matter is included in the agenda of the upcoming Cabinet meeting of July 13.
The introduction will also act as a significant tool for supervising pricing policy and preventing possible abuses.
Equal conditions will be created for all business operators, who can become ticket sale agents under the program.
