Border guards hold drills in Armenian-Iranian border’s Meghri section


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Border guards at the Armenian-Iranian border’s Meghri checkpoint are holding tactical drills.

Standard operational procedures are elaborated during the drills, as well as the timely detection of border trespassers from Iran.

 



