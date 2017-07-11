Armenian government targets at least 4 points improvement in Global Competitiveness Index

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to improve the country’s position in the Global Competitiveness Index by at least 4 points.

Currently Armenia is ranked 79th. For this purpose, the government plans to approve the 2017-2018 action plan for improving the country’s positions in the index during the July 13 Cabinet meeting.

It is planned to take relevant actions in the business environments and economic development which will lead to at least 4 points of improvement in the Global Competitiveness Index and the Doing Business ranking.

According to the 2016 Global Competitiveness Report, published by the World Economic Forum, Armenia is ranked 79th among 138 countries. The 79th position is an improvement by 3 positions compared to the previous year.