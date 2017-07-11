Armenia expects int’l community to take more tangible suppressive means against Azerbaijan – Nalbandian

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects the international community to take more tangible measures for restraining Azerbaijan, FM Edward Nalbandian said during the Informal Meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers.

“Once again on July 4 the Azerbaijani leadership used its own people as a human shield, as it did before in the style of infamous terrorist organizations, in order to bombard Nagorno Karabakh from heavy artillery, including multiple rocket launchers.

In response, the NK Defense Army was forced to act in self-defense against the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani forces. As long as Azerbaijan isn’t implementing its international commitments under the 1994-1995 trilateral ceasefire agreement, as long as it’s refusing to implements the agreements of the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, especially regarding the creation of ceasefire violation investigative mechanisms, which can also act as a preventive measure, it is the Azerbaijani leadership that bears the entire responsibility for the consequences of its own provocations”, Nalbandian said.

According to the minister, these developments once again underscore the imperative of the international community taking more tangible measures for suppressing Azerbaijan.

Nalbandian reminded that in April of 2016 Azerbaijan launched a large-scale aggression against Artsakh, which was accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian right, atrocities against civilians, including children, women and elderly, mutilations, DAESH style beheadings: acts, which have been condemned by the international community.

“Trust is built when agreements are realized. It is with this very perception that Armenia and Artsakh agreed to initiate the high level agreements of Vienna and St. Petersburg. Azerbaijan took a step back from these agreements, like it has done numerously in the past. This position of Azerbaijan is questioning the ability of Baku to act as a negotiating party, which can respect agreements”, the Armenian FM said.