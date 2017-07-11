Armenia joins Geneva Protocol on Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will ratify the 1925 June 17 Geneva Protocol for the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare.

The issue is included in the agenda of the upcoming July 13 Cabinet meeting.

The Armenian government will ratify it taking into account that the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare has been justly condemned by the common opinion of the civilized world, and the prohibition of the use of these materials has been declared in the agreements which most of the world’s countries are members of, and that this ban must be adopted universally as part of international right.

The French government will be notified on the joining of Armenia, which will in its turn notify all party states.