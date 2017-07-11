Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Armenia’s Central Bank approves descriptions for 3rd generation banknotes


 

Armenia’s Central Bank approves descriptions for 3rd generation banknotes

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. A specialized council of the Central Bank of Armenia held discussions with scholars, intellectuals and representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church around the description features of the 3rd generation banknotes. The council has also taken into consideration suggestions of citizens.

The CB said “taking into consideration the international experience of banknote issuance and the Armenian monetary circulation traditions, the description (obverse and reverse) and artistic features of new banknotes are being changed.

Back on June 27, the CB approved the technical characteristics and security features of the 3rd generation composite banknotes of Armenia.

An international tender was announced for the printing process.

The new banknotes will have increased security features and anti-counterfeit means, and will have higher lifespan.

The new 3rd generation Armenian banknotes will enter circulation from 2018.

The CB especially mentioned that the introduction of the new banknotes doesn’t anyhow imply any change of value of the currently circulating banknotes.

The new banknotes will feature a new denomination – the 2000 dram banknote.

The CB approved the descriptions for the new banknotes as following:

 

 

Denomination

Description

1 000 dram

Paruyr Sevak

2 000 dram

Tigran Petrosyan

5 000 dram

William Saroyan

10 000 dram

Komitas

20 000 dram

Hovhannes Ayvazovsky

50 000 dram

St. Gregory the Illuminator

 

 The requirements for the tender will be available on the Cenbank’s website.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration