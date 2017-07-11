Armenia’s Central Bank approves descriptions for 3rd generation banknotes

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. A specialized council of the Central Bank of Armenia held discussions with scholars, intellectuals and representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church around the description features of the 3rd generation banknotes. The council has also taken into consideration suggestions of citizens.

The CB said “taking into consideration the international experience of banknote issuance and the Armenian monetary circulation traditions, the description (obverse and reverse) and artistic features of new banknotes are being changed.

Back on June 27, the CB approved the technical characteristics and security features of the 3rd generation composite banknotes of Armenia.

An international tender was announced for the printing process.

The new banknotes will have increased security features and anti-counterfeit means, and will have higher lifespan.

The new 3rd generation Armenian banknotes will enter circulation from 2018.

The CB especially mentioned that the introduction of the new banknotes doesn’t anyhow imply any change of value of the currently circulating banknotes.

The new banknotes will feature a new denomination – the 2000 dram banknote.

The CB approved the descriptions for the new banknotes as following:

Denomination Description 1 000 dram Paruyr Sevak 2 000 dram Tigran Petrosyan 5 000 dram William Saroyan 10 000 dram Komitas 20 000 dram Hovhannes Ayvazovsky 50 000 dram St. Gregory the Illuminator

The requirements for the tender will be available on the Cenbank’s website.