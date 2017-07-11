Armenian foreign minister meets with Irish counterpart in Austria

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian had a meeting on July 11 with his Irish counterpart - the minister of foreign affairs and trade Simon Coveney on Austria, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“The ministers exchanged ideas on boosting the Armenian-Irish political dialogue and commercial relations”, the ministry said.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in international arenas and developing inter-parliamentary ties.

The ministers also discussed urgent issues of the regional and international agenda. At the request of the Irish minister, Nalbandian presented the joint efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.