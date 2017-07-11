Facebook blocks account of Azeri media outlet’s editor-in-chief for posting dead child’s photos

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Facebook has blocked the account of Elnulla Fatulayev, director of Haqqin.az – the Azerbaijani media outlet which operates exclusively under the heavy control and censorship of the country’s leadership and its president Ilham Aliyev.

The blocking occurred after Fatulayev shared on his account photos of the dead child who was killed as result of Azerbaijani provocative military aggression on July 4 in the NK line of contact.

Facebook evaluated the act as “violation of public norms” by the user.

It is noteworthy that it was the director of Haqqin.az himself who began to post and spread the photos of dead Azerbaijanis after the provocations, in an attempt to manipulate and mislead both the Azerbaijani and international communities.

On July 4, Azerbaijani troops engaged in heavy ceasefire violations along the NK line of contact. In a blatant violation of all norms of ethics and international rights, Azerbaijan positioned its firing posts near civilian settlements, using its own population as human shields.