Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-07-17

YEREVAN, 11 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 479.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 545.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.38 drams to 618.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 74.19 drams to 18668.57 drams. Silver price down by 9.77 drams to 234.45 drams. Platinum price down by 258.77 drams to 13786.93 drams.