Armenian Minister holds meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan on July 11 held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iceland to Armenia Sigríður Bergling Ásgeirsdottir, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Karayan congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in her diplomatic mission.

The sides discussed the possible ways to boost commercial ties between the two countries. In particular, they discussed the tourism field.

The Armenian Minister presented the Ambassador the advantages of making investments in Armenia and the Government’s steps aimed at improving the investment environment. The Minister stated that it’s necessary to establish ties between the business circles of Armenia and Iceland aimed at boosting commercial ties and trade turnover.