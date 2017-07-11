Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents copy of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland to Armenia Sigríður Bergling Ásgeirsdottir (residence in Moscow) presented the copy of her credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan on July 11, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Deputy FM congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and expressed hope the Ambassador’s work will give new quality to the process of expanding the relations both at bilateral and multilateral formats.

During the meeting a number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed. The sides touched upon the spheres that have cooperation potential and prospects. The Deputy FM and the Ambassador exchanged views on expanding the Armenian-Iceland political dialogue.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and wishes, assuring that she will invest all efforts to deepen the bilateral ties and move forward the bilateral agenda.

The sides also discussed the recent regional developments. The Deputy FM presented the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the continuous aggressive actions carried out by Azerbaijan.