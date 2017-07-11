Amnesty International calls on Turkey to immediately release human rights defenders

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkish authorities must immediately and unconditionally release 10 human rights defenders whose detention was extended by up to a further seven days, Amnesty International said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“With this news we renew our emphatic call for the immediate and unconditional release of our Turkey director and the other nine human rights defenders detained alongside her. It is truly absurd that they are under investigation for membership of an armed terrorist organization. They should not have spent a moment behind bars. For them to be entering a second week in police cells is a shocking indictment of the ruthless treatment of those who attempt to stand up for human rights in Turkey”, said Amnesty International’s Europe Director, John Dalhuisen.

Turkish law-enforcement agencies on July 5 detained a group of human rights defenders and activists in Istanbul. The human rights defenders were taking part in a human rights program at one of the hotels when the police officers attacked and detained 10 participants. The detainees were not told on what charges they have been detained. On July 11 it was announced on extending their detention by one more week.

The US Department of State issued a statement calling on to respect due process and individual rights, as enshrined in the Turkish Constitution.