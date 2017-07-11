Justice Ministry to carry out tough anti-corruption policy

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. In order to fight against corruption it is necessary to run a policy on forming an atmosphere of intolerance within the public towards that phenomenon, Deputy Justice Minister Suren Krmoyan told reporters on July 11, reports Armenpress.

According to him, the Justice Ministry is going to run tough anti-corruption policy.

“An anti-corruption agency will be established the law on which has already entered into force. In addition, an effective system of alarms protection will be installed, including via electronic system”, Krmoyan said.

He also informed that this year the law on protection of interests of businessmen will be expanded which will create favorable conditions for the business.

“This institution can quickly solve the problems of the business via the hot line and an application and reveal abuses and corruption risks in the field”, Suren Krmoyan said.