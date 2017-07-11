Central Electoral Commission sets voting dates for 2018 local elections

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to the Electoral Code of Armenia, the elections of community leader and members of the council can be held up to four times a year.

The voting dates of the elections for each year are set by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

During the extraordinary session on July 11, March 11, June 10 and October 21 of 2018 have been set as voting dates for the local elections according to the CEC decision.