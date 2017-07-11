Armenian and Russian FMs meet in Austria, discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Russia Sergey Lavrov was held in the Austrian town of Mauerbach on July 11 on the sidelines of the informal meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

The two Ministers discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral allied mutual partnership, by attaching special importance to the implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Russia.

The sides exchanged views on international and regional urgent issues.

The meeting agenda focused also on the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In this context both Ministers highlighted the need to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg.