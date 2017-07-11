Justice Minister hosts Venice Commission representatives
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan on July 11 hosted the representatives of the Venice Commission (European Commission for Democracy through Law), press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.
The Justice Minister highly appreciated the Commission’s high-quality professional assistance provided for the development of Armenia’s constitutional laws and highlighted the usefulness of such meetings.
During the meeting the sides discussed several provisions of the new draft Judicial Code, as well as other issues.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 15:42 Central Electoral Commission sets voting dates for 2018 local elections
- 15:38 Armenian and Russian FMs meet in Austria, discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 15:18 Artsakh expects expression of stance by international community from Nalbandian- Mammadyarov meeting
- 15:03 Justice Minister hosts Venice Commission representatives
- 14:22 Tevan Poghosyan doesn’t have much expectation from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ upcoming meeting
- 14:20 Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President
- 13:46 Seminar on sports medicine to be held in Yerevan
- 13:15 Romanian expert proposes Romania to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide
- 12:32 Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with ‘For Service in Battle’ medal
- 12:26 Armenia has great potential to develop medical tourism via plastic surgeries
- 12:04 Armenian Ambassador visits IRNA news agency in Iran
- 11:51 Armenia’s Suren Manukyan elected IAGS Board member
- 11:46 Minister Martirosyan, ADB representatives discuss ongoing projects
- 11:14 Armenia to hold International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 11:10 Armenian FM to meet Azerbaijani FM in Brussels: official confirmation
- 10:39 Sweden attaches importance to expanded partnership with Armenia at bilateral format
- 10:31 Restriction on speech: Turkish parliament plans to punish MPs for speaking about Armenian Genocide
- 10:25 European figures’ visit to Artsakh will continue - Gaspar Karapetyan
- 09:23 Oil Prices up - 10-07-17
- 09:22 European stocks up - 10-07-17
- 09:21 US stocks - 10-07-17
- 09:17 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-17
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-07-17
- 07.10-20:32 Enormous job done for presenting Azerbaijani atrocities to int’l structures, says Ombudsman
- 07.10-20:11 Artsakh soldier gunned down by Azerbaijani forces
- 07.10-19:39 EU Ambassador’s remarks on including civil society in central electoral commission have been distorted from the very beginning, says CEC chief
- 07.10-19:02 Armenian Parliament’s Vice-Speaker brands Azerbaijani FM’s statement as “utter nonsense”
- 07.10-18:23 WHO experts wrap up Armenia visit results
- 07.10-18:19 Armenian senior lawmaker slams Azerbaijani FM’s speech as “fiction on nonexistent ancestors”
- 07.10-18:12 Italian Governor opposes construction of TAP pipeline linking Azeri gas to Europe
- 07.10-18:00 Armenian defense minister awards “Military Cooperation” Medal to Greek military attaché
- 07.10-17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-17
- 07.10-17:47 Asian Stocks - 10-07-17
- 07.10-16:49 Minister Arakelyan sums up process and results of agricultural programs set under state budget
- 07.10-16:05 New postage stamp dedicated to theme ‘Europa 2017: Castles’ put into circulation
14:13, 07.05.2017
Viewed 3986 times ‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
17:42, 07.08.2017
Viewed 3281 times Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure
08:28, 07.04.2017
Viewed 2756 times Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines carries out 350 diplomatic flights transporting weapons for terrorists – scandalous investigation
18:04, 07.06.2017
Viewed 2405 times Artsakh self-determination right enshrined in European Parliament resolution
10:26, 07.04.2017
Viewed 2146 times Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue