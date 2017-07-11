Justice Minister hosts Venice Commission representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan on July 11 hosted the representatives of the Venice Commission (European Commission for Democracy through Law), press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Justice Minister highly appreciated the Commission’s high-quality professional assistance provided for the development of Armenia’s constitutional laws and highlighted the usefulness of such meetings.

During the meeting the sides discussed several provisions of the new draft Judicial Code, as well as other issues.