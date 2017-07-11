Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Justice Minister hosts Venice Commission representatives


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan on July 11 hosted the representatives of the Venice Commission (European Commission for Democracy through Law), press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Justice Minister highly appreciated the Commission’s high-quality professional assistance provided for the development of Armenia’s constitutional laws and highlighted the usefulness of such meetings.

During the meeting the sides discussed several provisions of the new draft Judicial Code, as well as other issues.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration