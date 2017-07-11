Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iceland to Armenia Sigríður Bergling Ásgeirsdottir (residence in Moscow) presented her credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on July 11, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished her success on carrying out her diplomatic mission in Armenia. The President said although the Armenian-Iceland inter-states ties have started developing over the past 20 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the potential of mutual partnership of both countries have not been fully utilized during that period and Armenia is ready to deepen inter-states ties with Iceland expecting also the active work of the Ambassador on this issue.

Ambassador Sigríður Bergling Ásgeirsdottir assured that she will make all efforts for strengthening the Armenian-Iceland bilateral ties. She informed that she had already had several meetings and discussions in Yerevan for that purpose and she believes that there is a potential to successfully cooperate in commercial and humanitarian spheres, adding that it’s necessary to carry out consistent work on this path. The Ambassador considered prospective the development of mutual partnership between the universities of Armenia and Iceland, the exchange of experience in IT and tourism fields.

The sides agreed that Armenia and Iceland can develop mutually beneficial partnership in energy, in particular, in renewable energy field where Iceland has great experience and achievements.

President Sargsyan and Ambassador Sigríður Bergling Ásgeirsdottir also discussed regional issues and challenges, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process within the OSCE Minsk Group.



