Seminar on sports medicine to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC), a seminar entitled ‘Raising the knowledge of sports doctors in the process of preventing doping use’ will be held in Olimpavan on September 19, the ANOC said, reports Armenpress.

The seminar will be held on the sidelines of “Olympic solidarity” program. The seminar is designed for sports doctors of Armenia and those doctors who deal with athletes.

The seminar will also be attended by reporters and administrators of sports structures. Overall, 90 people will take part in the seminar.

It consists of three parts: use of nutritional supplements in sports, latest processes used in emergency situations and treatment of injuries without banned substances.

Several sports doctors, as well as a sports medicine professor from Georgia will deliver remarks on this topic.