Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with ‘For Service in Battle’ medal


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. On July 11 President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on posthumously awarding Defense Army soldier Vazgen Poghosyan with ‘For Service in Battle’ medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh state border, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.



