Armenian Ambassador visits IRNA news agency in Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan on July 10 visited the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) where he had a meeting with Executive Director Mohammad Khodadadi, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ambassador presented information on Armenia’s economic opportunities, science, education and culture spheres, by highlighting the importance of comprehensive and true information about Armenia and the Armenian-Iranian relations in the Iranian media.

Mohammad Khodadadi presented in-detail the 81-year-old activity of the news agency.

During the meeting the sides also emphasized the need to provide with balanced information over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as they discussed the possibilities to establish ties with Armenian Diaspora and ethnic Armenian journalists operating there.

Agreement was reached to make an exchange of information on political, economic and other affairs with the Armenian side in the context of the Armenian-Iranian ties, regional and international developments. They also attached importance to organizing mutual visits for journalist groups.

The Armenian Ambassador proposed to establish IRNA Office in Yerevan as an important cooperation step which was welcomed by Mohammad Khodadadi.





