Armenia’s Suren Manukyan elected IAGS Board member

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. During the 13th conference of the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) in the University of Queensland in the Australian city of Brisbane the elections of the IAGS leadership was held, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress.

Henry Theriault has been elected IAGS President.

Adam Muller and Melanie O’brien have been elected Vice-Presidents.

Hollie Brehm , Sara Brown, Hilary Earl, Christian Gudehus, Suren Manukyan (Armenia, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute) and Andrew Woolford have been elected members of the IAGS Board.

The IAGS was founded in 1994 and is the largest organization in the world uniting genocide scholars.