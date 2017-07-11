Minister Martirosyan, ADB representatives discuss ongoing projects

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan hosted the representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by project manager Thomas Herz, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests the Minister expressed satisfaction for the joint work.

The sides discussed the road construction projects being carried out in partnership with the Bank such as the construction of Vanadzor-Alaveri-Georgia border inter-state highway and the North-South corridor investment program.

During the meeting issues and challenges related to the ongoing projects, their solution ways, strict adherence to quality and deadlines were discussed.

The Minister proposed to find solutions for the abovementioned issues through joint visits and practical discussions.

Thomas Herz also expressed readiness for bilateral cooperation, adding that they are interested in assisting the implementation and control of the projects.