Sweden attaches importance to expanded partnership with Armenia at bilateral format

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Sweden Edward Nalbandian and Margot Wallström on July 10 exchanged letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, press service of the Armenian Ministry told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian FM said with satisfaction that over the past quarter century the two countries have established firm and friendly partnership, productive cooperation which includes political dialogue, mutual partnership within the frames of international organizations, inter-parliamentary ties, trade, cultural and academic exchange and a number of other spheres.

FM Nalbandian expressed confidence that it would be possible to deepen and expand the bilateral cooperation through joint efforts for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

In her letter the Foreign Minister of Sweden said the bilateral relations are positively developing. According to her, Sweden attaches importance to the expanded partnership with Armenia both at bilateral format, as well as within the frames of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement to be signed with the EU.

FM Margot Wallström highlighted that there is a huge potential between the two countries for further cooperation in several fields, such as human rights and freedoms. The dialogue at bilateral and multilateral platforms, including within the UN, will serve basis for expanding the mutually beneficial partnership.