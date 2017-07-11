Restriction on speech: Turkish parliament plans to punish MPs for speaking about Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkish lawmakers can be punished for speaking about the Armenian Genocide in the parliament, Yeniçağ Gazetesi reports.

The ruling Justice and Development party and its partner National Movement party have submitted a 18-point package on changing the rules of procedure concerning the behavior of MPs, their look and sessions.

According to the package, those lawmakers who will “insult the history and common past of the Turkish nation” will be penalized. According to the newspaper, the use of the “Armenian Genocide” term while speaking about the “1915 events” will be perceived as an “insult”. The ban will also refer to use of terms such as “Kurdistan”, “Kurdish provinces”.

Those MPs who will violate the law will be temporarily removed from the parliamentary works, as well as 1/3 of their salary will be kept which amounts to nearly 12 thousand Turkish liras (more than 3000 USD).