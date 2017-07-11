European figures’ visit to Artsakh will continue - Gaspar Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy will continue informing the MEPs and lawmakers of the parliaments of European countries about attacks and ceasefire violations on the border by Azerbaijan, Gaspar Karapetyan – Chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, told Armenpress.

According to him, one must not rule out the possibility of new actions similar to the April 2016 atrocities, however, everything must be done to prevent them.

-Like last year this year as well the European Armenian Federation for Justie and Democracy continued organizing the visit of European lawmakers, public groups to Artsakh. Will such visits continue?

-Yes, these visits continue and must continue since Artsakh is one of the most important missions of our current activity. Several days before we have organized the visit of Belgian lawmakers to Armenia and Artsakh. They had meetings with high-ranking officials. This visit was the third in 2017. Over the past two years 22 Belgian lawmakers have visited Armenia and Artsakh.

The positive results of these delegations can be seen later during their activity in Europe, be it about the process of protecting the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, be it in the form of participating in various events organized by us, for instance, “Artsakh-Nagorno Karabakh hidden treasure” exhibition organized by the European Armenian Federation which was attended by 200 people, political figures. The exhibition aimed at presenting Artsakh’s tourism opportunity, as well as the capacity of economic investments to the European public.

-Mr. Karapetyan, how would you comment on the recent events in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border? What steps does the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy take to inform the international community about the authenticity of the Azerbaijani provocative policy?

-It’s not the first time in the history that Azerbaijan uses its own population as a human shield. Of course, the death of an innocent child is a tragic phenomenon, however, this child is the victim of Azerbaijan’s government and Aliyev’s inhumane treatment. We witnessed Aliyev’s inhumane treatment during the April war when the bodies of 90-year-old Armenian civilians of Talish village were tortured as a result of crimes committed by the Azerbaijani army and the Armenian soldiers were beheaded in Islamic State-style. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call on to cease military operations and return to negotiation table, however, this is not enough. The OSCE Minsk Group must also mention the side who violates the ceasefire and condemn it.

Following the release of statement by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the European Armenian Federation immediately informed the MEPs about the authenticity of the recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the border. And then some members publicly condemned this policy of Azerbaijan.

Interview by Anna Gziryan