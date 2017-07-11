LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-17
LONDON, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $1923.00, copper price down by 0.24% to $5815.00, lead price down by 0.11% to $2286.50, nickel price down by 0.83% to $8920.00, tin price down by 0.81% to $19700.00, zinc price down by 0.11% to $2779.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
