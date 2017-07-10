Enormous job done for presenting Azerbaijani atrocities to int’l structures, says Ombudsman

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ombudsman of Artsakh has carried out enormous fact finding works for presenting the Azerbaijani military’s atrocities during the April War of 2016 to international structures: the third English language report on the atrocities will be published, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in response to MP Koryun Nahapetyan’s question during parliamentary debates regarding the Ombudsman’s activities and human rights situation

“I was in Artsakh during the April War at the request of the former Ombudsman of Artsakh. We carried out fact finding works, the Artsakh Ombudsman’s report was published, which was the basis for the complaints filed in the European Court”, he said.

Tatoyan added that he had a discussion in this regard with the UN High Commissioner, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

“In this regard the press conference of Artsakh’s Ombudsman on the sidelines of these reports in the Council of Europe building was unique. Generally, the works of these kinds are such that constant work must be done by joint efforts” he said.

MP Koryun Nahapetyan inquired as to what works have been done to bring the perpetrators of the Azerbaijani military atrocities to justice and accountability. Tatoyan underscored that the Ombudsman is not entitled to appeal to international courts. “Our task is to carry our fact finding and submit it to international structures. In this matter the enormous work of Artsakh’s Ombudsman must be showed”, he said.