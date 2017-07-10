EU Ambassador’s remarks on including civil society in central electoral commission have been distorted from the very beginning, says CEC chief

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Mukuchyan, chairman of the central electoral commission of Armenia has commented on the statement of EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski on introducing a model providing the presence of civil society representatives in the commission.

At a press briefing, Mukuchyan said that from the very beginning some people attempted to twist and distort the EU Ambassador’s speech, to falsely present that he meant to change the staff of the commission.

“But he wasn’t speaking about changing the commission’s staff at all. It was about presenting an institutional proposal regarding the formation of the commission, in order for a model to be present in the commission in terms of formation, which would enable to also provide the presence of civil society representatives in the commission’s staff”, Mukuchyan said.

He added that he accepts this as a proposal, and proposals can be submitted by everybody.

“However, in terms of implementation I don’t imagine this kind of a solution, because this time numerous issues will appear also: on what principle will the selection be made from the civil society, who must be elected and so on.”, he said.