WHO experts wrap up Armenia visit results

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization (WHO) European office’s experts briefed Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan on their monitoring and proposals during their visit to the country.

Particularly, the group’s leader Goran Karson touched upon the improvement of educational processes in the primary health care circle. He approved the ministry’s continuous work in this context.

He recommended revising the principals of referral by increasing the role of the primary health care specialists.

Several other issues were discussed.

Anna Korotkova, a member of the WHO group presented Russia’s palliative medical care and service and recommended to proceed from the existing demand and quality indicators.

The group’s member Tatyana Trupec presented the results of Croatia’s e-healthcare introduction, the management of the non-contagious diseases, creation of special platforms etc.

The Armenian healthcare minister thanked the WHO Europe office for dispatching the experts to Armenia for supporting the development of the primary health care circle in the country.

Yegor Zaycev, WHO representative in Armenia said the group will soon deliver its report on the visit.