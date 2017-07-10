Italian Governor opposes construction of TAP pipeline linking Azeri gas to Europe

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Michele Emiliano, governor of Italy’s Apulia region has opposed the construction of the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) gas pipeline, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Italian media reported.

Emiliano said he is ready to support and pass another project, which will connect the Balkans and Apulia. The Governor was referring to the Eagle LNG project, which was presented by the American Falcone Group.

According to the project, a 110 km pipeline will be constructed which will deliver American and Qatari gas to the Balkans and Southern Italy. According to the Governor, this project “is strategically important for the Balkans and entire Europe”.

The project is under debate since 2016.

Numerous scientists and activists have also opposed TAP, and a relevant appeal has been made to the European Commission – requesting to drop the project.

The scientists are mostly concerned about ecological problems which will result after the construction. The appeal was sent by Greenpeace, Bankwatch Network, Friends of the Earth Europe, Climate Action Network Europe, as well as cultural figures. They’ve also urged the banks which are financing the project to stop the investments.