Armenian defense minister awards “Military Cooperation” Medal to Greek military attaché

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Mr. Vigen Sargsyan held a meeting on July 10 with chargé d'affaires of the Greek Embassy Mrs. Angeliki Papatas and the Embassy’s military attaché Colonel Georgios Mavroeidis, on the occasion of the latter’s completion of tenure.

The minister thanked the Colonel for his contribution in developing the Armenian-Greece defense cooperation during his three-year tenure, wishing him successes in his future service, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Colonel Mavroeidis thanked his Armenian colleagues for the productive work and said that the agreements and ongoing programs will continue because the Armenian-Greece cooperation in the defense sector is valued by Greece and continuous efforts will be made to enhance the cooperation.

Minister Sargsyan awarded the Colonel with the “Military Cooperation” Medal.