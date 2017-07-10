Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-07-17
YEREVAN, 10 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 479.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.42 drams to 545.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.94 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.09 drams to 616.89 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 141.82 drams to 18742.76 drams. Silver price down by 2.61 drams to 244.22 drams. Platinum price вup by 93.09 drams to 14045.7 drams.
