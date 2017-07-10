Minister Arakelyan sums up process and results of agricultural programs set under state budget

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Under the state budget of this year a program was planned for acquiring fertilizer at affordable prices for which 2 billion 110 million AMD was set. The calculated budget comprised 887 million AMD by ensuring the number set under the budget, and the remaining 1 billion 230 million AMD has been saved ad was spent on other programs, Agriculture Minister Ignati Arakelyan told reporters on July 10, reports Armenpress.

As for the fuel subsidy program, the Minister said 330 million AMD was planned under the budget, the calculated budget comprised 171 million AMD and 159 million AMD has been saved and was provided for other programs.

“Plant Protection Service carries out works, such as risk assessment, monitoring by ensuring 80-88% effectiveness of these programs. 66 million AMD has been planned under the state budget for agrochemical research, fertility measures”, the Minister stated.