SRC President’s delegation takes part in WCO annual sessions

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the President of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia Vardan Harutyunyan participated in the 129th and 130th annual sessions of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels on July 6-8, press service of the SRC told Armenpress.

During the meetings issues related to the customs field, as well as the annual reports of the WCO politics commission, financial and audit committees were discussed.

The WCO annual session has been attended by delegations of customs services of the WCO 182 member states.

SRC President had meetings with the heads of customs services of Iran and Finland during which they discussed issues of bilateral interest and outlined further cooperation prospects.