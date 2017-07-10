Azerbaijan uses its own population as human shield - MEP

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous issued a statement over the new provocative actions by Azerbaijan carried out in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact on July 4, reports Armenpress.

The statement says on ‘July 4 yet another time the repressive regime of Aliyev, where ordinary human life has little value, has used its own population as a human shield while violating the ceasefire’.

“Azerbaijan had installed a multiple rocket launcher system very close to an inhabited village and used this to shell Nagorno Karabakh. It is a vicious and inhumane tactic of the current Azerbaijani Government to unscrupulously use the tragedy of common people for propaganda purposes, violating all the norms of ethics”, the MEP said.

She said it is an undeniable fact that this very same government has vehemently rejected to install an independent investigative mechanism which can prevent a ceasefire violation, innocent human losses and create a favorable atmosphere for negotiations and peace.

“I am deeply sorry for the loss of innocent lives on the Azerbaijani side. Meanwhile, I call on all those who are concerned with the situation to be objective, to raise their voices also when the Azerbaijani armed forces carry out ISIS-style beheadings in Nagorno Karabakh, showcasing body parts as trophies on social media and mutilate bodies of 90-year-old Armenian civilians, as in April 2016”, Eleni Theocharous stated.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side announced two civilians were killed and one was wounded.