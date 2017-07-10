Delegation of Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces departs for Tajikistan
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Movses Hakobyan has departed for Tajikistan to take part in bilateral talks on military and military-technical cooperation issues, press service of the Defense Ministry told Armenpress.
