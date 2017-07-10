Germany starts withdrawing troops from Turkey’s Incirlik air base

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Germany has started to withdraw troops with Turkey's Incirlik air base, the German Defense Ministry spokesman said, Deutsche Welle reports.

260 German soldiers, 6 tornado jets and other materials were deployed at Incrilik aimed at participating in international operations against the Islamic State terrorist group.

The motion to pull the troops out of Incirlik had been approved by the German parliament in June, after parliamentarians had repeatedly been refused access to the roughly 260 soldiers stationed at the facility. Turkey had denied German lawmakers requests to make what they saw as routine visits to the base.

The jets and other necessary material were to be moved to a new air base in Jordan, where the planes are scheduled to be deployed again by October.