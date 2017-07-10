Turkey’s Erdogan meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Presidential Palace in Istanbul, the Turkish President’s official website said, reports Armenpress.

Details on the agenda of issues discussed at the meeting are not released.

Earlier Rex Tillerson met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during which they discussed the recent developments over Qatar, as well as the fight against terrorism.

Tillerson also participated in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Istanbul.