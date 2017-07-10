OSCE PA urges Minsk Group Co-Chairs to redouble efforts on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly expresses its deep regret over the lack of progress towards the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

According to the Minsk Declaration adopted based on the 26th OSCE PA session results, the Parliamentary Assembly expresses concern over the recent ceasefire violations in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact.

The document calls on the sides to engage without further delay in substantive negotiations with a view to finding the earliest possible sustainable solution to the conflict.

The OSCE PA urges the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to redouble their efforts to that end.