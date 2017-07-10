LIVE: Extraordinary session begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has began in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The session has been convened by MPs.

On July 10 the lawmakers will continue discussing the report on 2016 activity of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

Thereafter, the Parliament will discuss the report on the ‘Activity of the Central Electoral Commission’ which will be presented by the CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan.

The MPs will also discuss the annual report on the ‘Activity of the Human Rights Defender, situation of human rights and freedoms during 2016’ which will be presented by Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.