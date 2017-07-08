Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure


YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure.

According to Saudi media, the Embassy said Azerbaijani travel agencies are often involved in various fraud and improper operations, they even sometimes fail to pick up arriving tourists at the airport and accommodate them in much lower ranking hotels than the tourists have paid for.

The Embassy’s statement comes amid numerous complaints from Arab tourists.

 

 



