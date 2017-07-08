Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure.
According to Saudi media, the Embassy said Azerbaijani travel agencies are often involved in various fraud and improper operations, they even sometimes fail to pick up arriving tourists at the airport and accommodate them in much lower ranking hotels than the tourists have paid for.
The Embassy’s statement comes amid numerous complaints from Arab tourists.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 17:42 Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure
- 17:28 Apartment building under construction in Jartar, Artsakh
- 17:01 OSCE PA adopts resolution criticizing constant human rights abuse in Azerbaijan
- 16:34 No alternative to negotiations process for NK conflict settlement, says Russian senator
- 16:06 Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of paramilitary memorial in Vank village
- 15:37 Former Ombudsman urges to boost work with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 14:57 Armenian FM to visit Chisinau
- 14:25 Aliyev regime can’t afford war when its economy is falling apart – Forbes
- 13:46 Artsakh’s Armed Forces remain in full control of situation – official
- 13:14 US Congressman wants to block F-35 fighter jet sale to Turkey
- 12:26 Two Artsakh soldiers remain in serious condition after Azerbaijani shelling
- 11:40 Relative calm in line of contact, says Armenia’s military
- 11:21 Armenia-Belarus intergov. commission to hold session early autumn
- 11:21 President Sargsyan congratulates Russian-Armenian filmmaker Karen Shahnazarov on birthday
- 11:04 European Stocks - 07-07-17
- 11:03 US stocks up - 07-07-17
- 11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-17
- 11:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-07-17
- 11:00 Oil Prices Down - 07-07-17
- 07.07-21:31 Political analyst links Azerbaijani escalation with scandalous Bulgarian press article, G20
- 07.07-21:10 Putin and Trump talk Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism fight
- 07.07-21:01 Armenia and China discuss defense partnership
- 07.07-20:10 Subsidies from Armenian budget decrease by 5 billion drams
- 07.07-19:46 Armenian budget spending increase by 2 billion drams
- 07.07-19:31 First Trump-Putin meeting proceeds for more than an hour
- 07.07-19:06 Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani report on causing losses
- 07.07-19:02 Former FM of Azerbaijan admits failure of Baku’s diplomacy
- 07.07-18:50 No losses among Armenian military amid Azerbaijani ceasefire breach, “no hostility will remain unanswered”
- 07.07-18:29 “Situation currently relatively calm in line of contact”: Armenian military
- 07.07-18:18 Foreign buyers arrive to take part in “Armenia: Days of Jewelry 2017”
- 07.07-18:06 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-17
- 07.07-18:05 Asian Stocks - 07-07-17
- 07.07-17:44 Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Eurasian Development Bank executive
- 07.07-17:21 State property management dep. chief briefs President on reforms
- 07.07-16:48 Defense Army servicemen sustain shrapnel wounds as a result of Azerbaijani shelling
14:13, 07.05.2017
Viewed 3103 times ‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
16:06, 07.01.2017
Viewed 2348 times Armenian president congratulates Canada’s Trudeau on national day
08:28, 07.04.2017
Viewed 2323 times Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines carries out 350 diplomatic flights transporting weapons for terrorists – scandalous investigation
14:36, 07.01.2017
Viewed 2256 times UN cuts peacekeeping budget by 7,3 billion dollars
10:09, 07.01.2017
Viewed 2066 times Prime Minister visits Lori province, chairs consultation with local officials