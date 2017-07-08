Apartment building under construction in Jartar, Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS-ARTSAKHPRESS. A three storey apartment building is being constructed in Artsakh’s Jartar town, financed by the “Development Foundation of Armenian Villages”.

Edgar Vardapetyan, deputy director of the foundation said construction began in 2016.

Vardapetyan said the building will have 9 apartments, and it will be commissioned in 2018.

According to the deputy director, the apartments will be donated to socially vulnerable locals.