OSCE PA adopts resolution criticizing constant human rights abuse in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. During the ongoing sitting in Minsk, the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution criticizing Azerbaijan, which was initiated by a Swedish lawmaker, RIA Novosti reported.

The resolution criticizes the situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, as well as expresses concern over worsening democratic development, continuous and growing human rights abuses, as well as violations of rights of the political opposition, civil society, reporters and other activists for freedom.

Upon presenting the draft resolution, its author Christian Holm-Barenfeld mentioned that it is about issues regarding democracy in a country where human rights are constantly violated.

31 delegates voted in favor, 17 against, and 17 abstained.