No alternative to negotiations process for NK conflict settlement, says Russian senator

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. There is no alternative to the negotiations process of the Karabakh conflict, first deputy chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Franz Klintsevich said, commenting on the escalation in the conflict zone, according to Parliamentskaya Gazeta newspaper (Парламентская газета).

According to the Russian parliamentarian, the sides need to display restraint and adhere to the political and diplomatic tools of the issue’s settlement.

“Exchange of strikes won’t solve anything at all, it will rather lead to deepening of the issue. The primary task is to reach a ceasefire regime in a short-term period”, he said.

In this context, he didn’t rule out the prospect of boosting the OSCE Minsk Group’s works, which is co-chaired by Russia, USA and France.