Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of paramilitary memorial in Vank village

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. On 8 July President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan took part in the opening ceremony of a monument commemorating the fallen paramilitary troops in Martakert region’s Vank village, the NKR president’s office said.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan noted that the people of Vank actively fought in different fronts of Artsakh as brave fighters, and this monument would become а pilgrimage center both for the village residents and the visitors.

The President expressed gratitude to the "Ata Vank Les" company and Russian entrepreneur of Armenian origin Sassoun Hakobyan for realizing this patriotic initiative.

President Sahakyan awarded a group of paramilitary fighters from the Vank village with "For Service in Battle" medal for personal bravery shown during the Four Day April War of 2016.