Former Ombudsman urges to boost work with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. According to Larisa Alaverdyan, president of “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO and a former Ombudsman, Armenia must carry out more active work with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“It is necessary to specify that they can eventually make proposals with the main emphasis on first of all imposing peace to Azerbaijan, while there are numerous measures for this, which are tested in international relations and bodies.

There is no other conflict the solution of which is being dealt with a group having such high status like the Minsk Group, namely the Co-Chairs. There is huge undone work, and I urge our authorities to be able to be more active here”, she said, stressing that in addition the Armenian side must address the UN Human Rights Committee and other international law enforcement agencies and raise the issue of the right to life of the Armenian population in the bordering areas, which is being violated by Azerbaijan.

Larisa Alaverdyan said that his is an information war with all its manifestations, however a clear concept hasn’t been designed here as to how to resist it.

Namely, the way Azerbaijan disseminated and spread the death of a child is a provocation and prepared scenario according to Alaverdyan.

Speaking about the upcoming meeting between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, she mentioned she has no expectations so far.