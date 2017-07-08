Armenian FM to visit Chisinau
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Chisinau on July 8 for the 9th foreign ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership participating countries, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.
- 14:25 Aliyev regime can’t afford war when its economy is falling apart – Forbes
- 13:46 Artsakh’s Armed Forces remain in full control of situation – official
- 13:14 US Congressman wants to block F-35 fighter jet sale to Turkey
- 12:26 Two Artsakh soldiers remain in serious condition after Azerbaijani shelling
- 11:40 Relative calm in line of contact, says Armenia’s military
- 11:21 Armenia-Belarus intergov. commission to hold session early autumn
- 11:21 President Sargsyan congratulates Russian-Armenian filmmaker Karen Shahnazarov on birthday
- 07.07-21:31 Political analyst links Azerbaijani escalation with scandalous Bulgarian press article, G20
- 07.07-21:10 Putin and Trump talk Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism fight
- 07.07-21:01 Armenia and China discuss defense partnership
- 07.07-20:10 Subsidies from Armenian budget decrease by 5 billion drams
- 07.07-19:46 Armenian budget spending increase by 2 billion drams
- 07.07-19:31 First Trump-Putin meeting proceeds for more than an hour
- 07.07-19:06 Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani report on causing losses
- 07.07-19:02 Former FM of Azerbaijan admits failure of Baku’s diplomacy
- 07.07-18:50 No losses among Armenian military amid Azerbaijani ceasefire breach, “no hostility will remain unanswered”
- 07.07-18:29 “Situation currently relatively calm in line of contact”: Armenian military
- 07.07-18:18 Foreign buyers arrive to take part in “Armenia: Days of Jewelry 2017”
- 07.07-17:44 Armenian Prime Minister holds meeting with Eurasian Development Bank executive
- 07.07-17:21 State property management dep. chief briefs President on reforms
- 07.07-16:48 Defense Army servicemen sustain shrapnel wounds as a result of Azerbaijani shelling
- 07.07-16:35 PACE co-rapporteurs rule out NK conflict's military settlement
- 07.07-16:18 Azerbaijan tries to exploit level of bilateral ties with Bulgaria to cancel fine of Ambassador’s driver
- 07.07-16:09 Minister Karayan hosts Chairman of EDB Management Board
- 07.07-16:08 Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2017 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia
- 07.07-15:35 EU's further involvement in Nagorno Karabakh is contingent on progress in conflict settlement – Herbert Salber
- 07.07-15:22 16.000 tons of apricots exported from Armenia as of July 7
