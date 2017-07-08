Artsakh’s Armed Forces remain in full control of situation – official

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh released a statement on the situation in the line of contact.

The statement says that in the period of 2 July – 8 July an escalation was observed in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. Overall, Azerbaijani forces made more than 300 ceasefire violations: using 60mm, 82mm and 120mm mortars, D-44 cannons and grenade launchers in various sections of the frontline, in addition to firearms. It is noteworthy that for the first time since the military operations of April 2016, Azerbaijani forces fired 122mm D-30 howitzer artillery and TR-107 multiple rocket launchers on July 4 – targeting Artsakhi positions.

Azerbaijani military deployed the abovementioned multiple rocket launchers near the Alkhanlu village, and as usually, sheltered behind the civilian population and used the latter as a live shield – in an apparent gross violation of international rights norms.

Being fully entitled to self-defense, the Defense Army of Artsakh was forced to take countermeasures for suppressing the Azerbaijani firing positions, which were deployed near the peaceful settlement.

The Defense Army of Artsakh remains in full control of the situation along the entire line of contact.