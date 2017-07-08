US Congressman wants to block F-35 fighter jet sale to Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. A number of US Congressman suggested to amend the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, and block US sale of weapons to Turkey (ranging from handguns to fighter jets), over an attack on protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington two months ago by Turkey’s Presidential security detail.

Rep. David Cicilline, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee has made the proposal, DefenseNews reports. The lawmaker is also a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Cicilline seeks to block the supply of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

Earlier several Congressman had called on the State Department to drop the idea on selling 1,2-million-dollar worth of semi-automatic handguns to Turkey’s presidential security detail.