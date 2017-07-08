Two Artsakh soldiers remain in serious condition after Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. One of the three soldiers of Artsakh who were wounded when Azerbaijani forces opened artillery fire on July 7, remains in critical condition. The soldier was wounded to the head by shrapnel.

The other soldier who was wounded in the leg is in normal state, while the 3rd soldier is seriously wounded.

“All three are breathing through the artificial respiration system”, Stepanakert’s military hospital said.

Since early morning of July 7, Azerbaijani forces were violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh, firing both small arms as well as D-30 and D-44 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers.

The Azerbaijani shelling left three soldiers of Artsakh wounded.